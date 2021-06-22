Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $106,000 Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

