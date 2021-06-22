Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $127,000 in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $17,188,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,522,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 794,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ AACQ opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

In related news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.