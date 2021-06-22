Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 13,485 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after buying an additional 1,189,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.