Morgan Stanley Increases Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after buying an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.