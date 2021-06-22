Morgan Stanley Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Equal Weight

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Glencore stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 343,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

