Morgan Stanley Reiterates Average Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

