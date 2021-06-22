Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $135.32

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$135.32 and traded as high as C$143.27. Morguard shares last traded at C$142.98, with a volume of 43,620 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Morguard in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Morguard Co. will post 13.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Morguard’s payout ratio is currently -5.72%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

