MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MTN Group stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

