Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.