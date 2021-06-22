Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $110.67. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,979. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.32.

