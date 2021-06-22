Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.72. The stock had a trading volume of 136,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.72 and a twelve month high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

