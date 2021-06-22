Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,783. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.70 and a twelve month high of $264.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

