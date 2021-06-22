Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,254,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,825. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

