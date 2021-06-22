National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GSV opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$250.23 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

