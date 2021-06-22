National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in National Health Investors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 170.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.