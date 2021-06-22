Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Neovasc reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCN traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,136. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.