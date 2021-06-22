Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. 66,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,416,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

