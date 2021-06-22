Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66,505 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $409,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,181,917 shares of company stock valued at $689,648,820. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.89. 220,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,356,088. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

