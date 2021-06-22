Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,584 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Fair Isaac worth $339,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $507.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

