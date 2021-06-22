Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 118,415 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,918,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,415 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $368,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,890. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

