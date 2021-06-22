Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 25,352 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,352 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $325,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $199.47 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.41.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

