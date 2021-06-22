Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 73,957 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,957 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $611,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $682.78. 8,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $658.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

