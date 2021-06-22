New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 7.1% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Yum China by 95,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 974,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. 19,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,234. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

