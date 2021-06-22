New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce $33.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $28.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $140.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 2,503,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.