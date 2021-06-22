New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce $33.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $28.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $140.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 2,503,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

