New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

