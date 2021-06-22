New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

