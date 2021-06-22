New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.89 Million Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of FCEL opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.