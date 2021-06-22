New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $583.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.55 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

