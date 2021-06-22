New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after acquiring an additional 301,358 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.