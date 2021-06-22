New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $173.30 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

