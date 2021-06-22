Newton Coin Project Price Down 48% Over Last Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $32,202.88 and approximately $367.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

