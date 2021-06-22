Newton Hits Market Cap of $8.69 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $1.87 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00046644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00109516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00156972 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,000.75 or 1.00350975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

