NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,858 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

