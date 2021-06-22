NFTX (NFTX) Reaches Market Cap of $15.66 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $33.28 or 0.00109469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00053578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00619057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00077446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.44 or 0.07286922 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

