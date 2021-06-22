NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.00. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

