NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $153.00 at BTIG Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $162.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.51.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,145. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.03.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $145,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

