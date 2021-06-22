Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) & Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Critical Review

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Paint and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nippon Paint and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 3.29 $419.70 million $0.26 57.69 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.19 billion 2.44 $285.42 million N/A N/A

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 5.72% 6.71% 3.02% Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 13.05% 144.82% 11.35%

Risk & Volatility

Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nippon Paint pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.3%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Nippon Paint pays out 1,692.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Nippon Paint beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. It also provides toilet paper, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, and intimate wipes for women; and dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths for professional use. Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V. offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebÃ©, Evenflo, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Cottonelle, PÃ©talo, Suavel, Vogue, Delsey, Kotex, Kleenex, Depend, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Blumen, and Escudo brands. The company also exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V. is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

