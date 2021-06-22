Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NHYDY opened at $5.99 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.2878 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

