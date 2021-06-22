Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
NHYDY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 517,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,969. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.