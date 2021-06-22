Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NHYDY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 517,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,969. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

