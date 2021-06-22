Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974,701 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Devon Energy worth $135,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.