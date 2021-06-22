Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,565 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $156,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,079 shares of company stock valued at $40,852,505. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $354.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

