Northern Trust Corp Has $131.94 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $131,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 121,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 255,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 187,226 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CNP opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

