Northern Trust Corp Has $148.61 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,107 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $148,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89.

