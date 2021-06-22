Northern Trust Corp Has $151.43 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 129,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Cognex worth $151,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

