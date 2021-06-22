Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,257,571 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 848.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,257,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.54% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $129,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,034.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493,473 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

NYSE EDU opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.