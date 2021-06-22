Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,071 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $141,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

