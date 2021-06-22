Northern Trust Corp Sells 140,153 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Novavax worth $145,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,722.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,461 shares of company stock worth $7,184,865. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $180.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.21. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.