Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $140,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $372.57. The company had a trading volume of 491,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,329. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.