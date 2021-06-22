NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01.
NG opened at C$10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.61. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.07 and a 1-year high of C$16.16. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 71.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
