NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Trading Down 6.5%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 5,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30.

NovelStem International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

